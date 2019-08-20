Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose; First Washington Has Decreased Position in Paccar (PCAR) as Stock Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 48,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 216,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 264,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 5.47M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.40M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.44M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 36,650 shares to 165,550 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.