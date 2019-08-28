Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Private Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $5.36 Million as Shares Rose; Embraer S A (ERJ) Position Lifted by Hap Trading Llc

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1042.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 113,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 124,481 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 379,231 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q EBIT MARGIN 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS MISSED 2017 EBIT TARGET DUE TO ADDITIONAL COSTS IN KC-390 PROGRAM DURING TEST FLIGHTS

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company's stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.40 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Co holds 0.01% or 7,239 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 755,589 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 87 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.07% or 191,032 shares. 1.95M are owned by Citigroup. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 23,864 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors accumulated 144,518 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,750 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 495,865 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 42,627 shares. Hartford holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 105,843 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 9,483 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Lc accumulated 61,035 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 39,173 shares to 20,972 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,411 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).