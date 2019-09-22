Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder General American Investors Company Has Decreased Holding; Stephens Investment Management Group Lifted Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $2.24 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 15,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 290,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 275,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 667,137 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 153,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 203,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) by 39,444 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & reported 5,780 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,617 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.08% or 5.93 million shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp owns 323,264 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 6,409 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Florida-based Transamerica Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Johnson Counsel Inc reported 9,033 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 0.2% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 7,493 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 533 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 165,965 shares to 624,803 shares, valued at $38.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,653 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).