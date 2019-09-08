Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $797,940 as Stock Rose; Allison Transmission Hold (ALSN) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hold (ALSN) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 25,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 57,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 31,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.05M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Understanding Applied Materials’ Business Model And Performance Across Segments – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ABBV, GE, AMAT, SRE, NUE – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc owns 1.10M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 6,345 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 115,748 shares. Clark Management Group Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 169,812 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 139,504 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 19,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Ltd Co holds 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 15,903 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 87 shares. 21,763 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. Plante Moran Advisors has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,093 shares. Hrt Financial has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 196,005 shares. Moreover, Private Advisors has 2.29% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 190,461 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Adds Judy Altmaier to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterpris by 47,487 shares to 148,982 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 12,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,448 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF).