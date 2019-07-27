Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $2.71 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

