Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Has Upped Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $394,212; Valuation Rose

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc analyzed 144,165 shares as the company's stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 863,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.80M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 2.19M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,693 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 142,327 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 137,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 1.24 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares to 69,625 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,015 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Advances in Biotechnology May Offer Cancer Patients Renewed Hope – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.