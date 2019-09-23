Applied Materials (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Citigroup; The Target is Set to $62.0000; Oceaneering International (OII)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Oceaneering International Inc (OII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 87 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 79 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oceaneering International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 89.85 million shares, down from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oceaneering International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 61 New Position: 26.

Equity research analysts at Citigroup have $62.0000 TP on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Citigroup’s TP suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s last close price. The rating was disclosed to clients in an analyst report on Monday, 23 September.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 4.10 million shares traded or 209.78% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has declined 43.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. for 97,444 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.21 million shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Majedie Asset Management Ltd has 1.48% invested in the company for 946,213 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.43% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 985,939 shares.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oceaneering wins order to supply subsea umbilicals for India project – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $5800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $51.71’s average target is 1.47% above currents $50.96 stock price. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Needham.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 9,053 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% stake. Regal Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 51,861 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 160,758 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Callahan Ltd Company stated it has 69,186 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Commerce Bancorp holds 0.02% or 30,110 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 118,454 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc reported 247 shares. Invsts holds 33.93M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 21,600 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,802 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 124,591 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price Has Gained 127%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.