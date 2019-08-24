Applied Material (AMAT) Shareholder Swedbank Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Decreased by $482,040 Its Holding

Swedbank decreased its stake in Applied Material (AMAT) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 2.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 381,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Applied Material for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Lc holds 1.27% or 36,386 shares in its portfolio. Bainco International Invsts invested in 3.83% or 199,855 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,422 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 76,163 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66 million shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd has 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 112,092 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 4.07% or 194,091 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 162,087 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 677 shares. 2,467 are owned by Alaska Permanent Cap Management. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 82,511 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 3.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure’s Java Team – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (NYSE:UNH) by 25,570 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $353.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laborator (NYSE:ABT) by 178,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).