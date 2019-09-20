Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 58 0.61 N/A 3.64 16.72 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 15 0.35 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 6.3% Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Foundation Building Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 9.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.5% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Foundation Building Materials Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. -0.93% -0.28% 2.34% 4.16% -16.6% 12.79% Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1%

For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.