Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) and DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). The two are both Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 59 0.63 N/A 3.64 16.72 DXP Enterprises Inc. 37 0.49 N/A 2.08 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DXP Enterprises Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 6.3% DXP Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, DXP Enterprises Inc. has a 2.61 beta which is 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DXP Enterprises Inc. are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DXP Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DXP Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DXP Enterprises Inc.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 53.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 83%. About 0.4% of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.4% are DXP Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. -0.93% -0.28% 2.34% 4.16% -16.6% 12.79% DXP Enterprises Inc. 3.16% -9.83% -19.32% 5.93% -15.76% 21.95%

For the past year Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than DXP Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. beats DXP Enterprises Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, and safety products; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment provides its MRO products for use in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, and other general industrial industries, as well as for mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment designs programs, such as SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.