Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; Credit Acceptance (CACC)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report $1.19 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.53% from last quarter's $1.03 EPS. AIT's profit would be $45.92M giving it 12.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 29,670 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 105 cut down and sold equity positions in Credit Acceptance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.72 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 73 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 81,606 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 232,188 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 59,793 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,270 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 125,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 127,570 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Principal Financial holds 0.02% or 335,669 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 3,303 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Amer Intll Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Adage Capital Group Lc holds 0.09% or 580,664 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results on August 14, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.88% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $487.01. About 34,715 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.55% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 24.48% invested in the company for 487,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.78% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.