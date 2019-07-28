Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; 4 Analysts Covering ADT Inc. (ADT)

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) rating on Friday, March 15. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $8.25 Downgrade

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report $1.19 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.53% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AIT’s profit would be $45.92M giving it 12.74 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 155,868 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 10/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 29/03/2018 – AIT Granted New Patent for Its Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its lnhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients lnfected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 12/03/2018 DoD-US Army: First class of AIT drill sergeants graduate ‘conversion’ course

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 16.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 22/05/2018 – Shareholder Class Action Complaint Filed Against ADT Inc. – ADT; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q ADJ EBITDA $598M, EST. $594.3M; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: SKT Rtg Unaffected By ADT Cap Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ADT 1Q Rev $1.12B; 09/05/2018 – Correct: ADT 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: SKT’S PURCHASE OF ADT CAPS REDUCES RATING HEADROOM; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy ADT Inc, Sell GE in Industrials: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ADT Helps Save Texans from a Potentially-Deadly House Fire

More notable recent ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADT to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADT Settles Lawsuit Filed Against NorthStar for $3 Million Marking Second Deceptive Sales Legal Victory in Two Months – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Inside ADT’s Innovation House (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.16% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) or 399,126 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co holds 106,320 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 106,914 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 104,807 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.06% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Northern Tru accumulated 595,045 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 81,606 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% or 3,416 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability holds 8,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 3,500 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 258,500 shares. Grace & White holds 2.93% or 207,938 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 93,113 shares.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results on August 14, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Industrial Products Catalog From Applied® Features More Than 31000 Products From 210 Trusted Manufacturers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.