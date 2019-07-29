Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 40 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 29 reduced and sold their stock positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.87 million shares, down from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 9.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) is expected to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:AIT) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc’s current price of $60.64 translates into 0.51% yield. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 155,868 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 16/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Names Stephen J. DiPalma as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 23/04/2018 – The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of Inhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatm; 19/03/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 13/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST BUYS TWO BUILDINGS IN MUMBAI

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 41.56M shares traded or 2018.18% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Ares Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 0.5% invested in the company for 3.35 million shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 78.57% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.02% EPS growth.

