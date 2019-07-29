Applied Industrial Tech (AIT) Stock Declined While Dupont Capital Management Increased Stake; Lpl Financial Lifted Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $1.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 15,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 965,315 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Tech Inc (AIT) by 179.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 26,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 14,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Industrial Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 155,868 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial 3Q Net $36.6M; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 23/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Presented Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex (; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES- RAISING FY SHR GUIDANCE TO $3.51 AND $3.61/SHARE, ON SALES ANTICIPATED TO BE 17.5% TO 18.5% HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Applied Industrial Technologies In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIT); 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its lnhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients lnfected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 3,439 shares to 13,692 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 82,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,870 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,317 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Ameriprise Finance owns 370,059 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 29,270 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 232,188 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 229,642 shares. Sei Invests Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Dupont Capital Corporation holds 41,491 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,010 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Lpl Lc reported 4,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 6,932 are held by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,943 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 997,029 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 0.28% or 960,748 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 145,640 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 45,509 shares. Prudential Financial reported 228,726 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intrust National Bank Na has 0.22% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 9,927 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 157,076 shares. North Star Investment owns 812 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd accumulated 111,210 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.14M shares. 3,780 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Llc. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 201,583 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 577,086 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 24,549 shares to 171,401 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 74,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,381 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).