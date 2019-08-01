Applied Indl Technologies In (Put) (AIT) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Sit Investment Associates Lowered Position by $750,010

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,825 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 18,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $172.57. About 2.81 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (Put) (AIT) by 75.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 28,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 37,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 36,662 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 12/04/2018 – LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB LNR1L.VL SAYS ELECTS MS. EGLĖ ČIUŽAITĖ AS THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 10/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of lnhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatment of Bronchiolitis in lnfants; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC AIT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.31, REV VIEW $3.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 15.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AIT’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.76 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc (Call) by 10,100 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 169,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 12,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 26,201 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 232,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 73,328 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.02% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 41,491 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corporation. Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 0.05% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 15,510 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Millennium Management Lc reported 87,776 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwich Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.04% or 1,747 shares. Creative Planning holds 194,617 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Philadelphia reported 92,605 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communication Ltd Partnership reported 5.09 million shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stonebridge Cap Inc invested in 0.25% or 3,875 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Cap Management Lc reported 2.67% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,179 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Andra Ap has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 270,377 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Income Securities (NYSE:JHS) by 214,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 49.59 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

