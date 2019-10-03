Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Stock Value Rose While Algert Global Has Lowered by $540,643 Its Holding; As Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Value Rose, Vanguard Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 48,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.84 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 62,207 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc analyzed 8,863 shares as the company's stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 15,117 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 30,213 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 59,505 shares to 123,209 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 12,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 14.52% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AIT’s profit will be $40.96 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 0.64% more from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,447 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Next Fin Grp stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Service Gp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 72,100 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 34,122 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 782,241 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.09% or 235,112 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) or 1.29M shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 100,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 601,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 100,881 shares.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.96 million for 12.62 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KRO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 17,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Nv owns 442,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 15,952 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,785 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 1.98M shares. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 64 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,500 shares. Caxton Lp invested in 11,011 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 177,141 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,154 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Millennium Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 141,941 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 122,411 shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $594.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 158,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Boxlight Corp.