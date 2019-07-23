Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Holder Eaton Vance Management Upped Holding; Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Position by $1.16 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 25,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,971 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, up from 397,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 17,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,896 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 244,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 64,529 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 12/03/2018 DoD-US Army: First class of AIT drill sergeants graduate ‘conversion’ course; 24/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: NCOs don new campaign hats, Ceremony reinstates AIT drill sergeants; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 21/04/2018 – DJ Applied Industrial Technologies In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIT); 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Co holds 580,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Llc holds 4,281 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Glenmede Communications Na invested in 0% or 4,447 shares. 340 are held by Federated Pa. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 22,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 262,896 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 28,000 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Btim holds 452,115 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 14 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 40,614 shares to 32,431 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 9,277 shares to 39,858 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,712 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).