Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 38.57 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3783.70 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.81 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 5.56 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 16.58% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 13.7%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.