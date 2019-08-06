Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 39.39 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.87 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 275.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 7.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.