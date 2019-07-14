Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Translate Bio Inc. 9 178.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.90% and its consensus price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 59.9%. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.