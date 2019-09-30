Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is a contrast between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.30M 0.10 39.39 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 82.01M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 303,155,168.35% 2.2% 1.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,480,924,855.49% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.10% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with average target price of $9.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.