Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 12.5% respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.