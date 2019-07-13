Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.43
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Risk and Volatility
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 12.5% respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
