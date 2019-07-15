Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.