Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.30M 0.10 39.39 MorphoSys AG 29 0.00 120.57M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MorphoSys AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MorphoSys AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 303,155,168.35% 2.2% 1.7% MorphoSys AG 409,405,772.50% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MorphoSys AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 138.10% and an $9.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 7.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than MorphoSys AG

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.