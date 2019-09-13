Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39 Insmed Incorporated 25 27.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 102.16% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 93.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 94.4%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.