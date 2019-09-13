Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.44
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|27.31
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Risk & Volatility
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 102.16% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 93.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 94.4%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.