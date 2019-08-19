Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39 InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 128.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.