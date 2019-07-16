Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.53 N/A 0.10 38.57 iBio Inc. 1 10.68 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. iBio Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than iBio Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.