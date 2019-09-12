Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is a contrast between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.41 N/A 0.10 39.39 Geron Corporation 2 407.69 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 102.70% at a $7.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 146.31% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Geron Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.