Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.10 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.