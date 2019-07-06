Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.46
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.10
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
