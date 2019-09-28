Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|3
|0.00
|10.30M
|0.10
|39.39
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|1.26M
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|302,407,516.15%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|41,743,970.32%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Risk and Volatility
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 87.97%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.
Summary
On 11 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
