Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.30M 0.10 39.39 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 302,407,516.15% 2.2% 1.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,743,970.32% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 87.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.