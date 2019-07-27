Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.54 N/A 0.10 38.57 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 14.7% respectively. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.