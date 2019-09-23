Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.33 N/A 0.10 39.39 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, and a 119.30% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 83.3%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.