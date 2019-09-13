Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.45 N/A 0.10 39.39 CytRx Corporation N/A 42.78 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 101.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 10.22%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.