Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.45
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.78
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 101.07%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 10.22%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
