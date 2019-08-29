Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A 0.10 39.39 Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 9.2%. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.