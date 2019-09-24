Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.06 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 60.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.