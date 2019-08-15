Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.35 N/A 0.10 39.39 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 0.7%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.