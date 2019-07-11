Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

We are comparing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 38.57 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.81 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.