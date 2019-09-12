Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

We are contrasting Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.45 N/A 0.10 39.39 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 97.37% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 47%. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.