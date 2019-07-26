Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.56 N/A 0.10 38.57 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 154.49 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 129.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.