Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 85.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.