Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 38.57 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.