Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 38.57 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.81 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 136.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 38%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.