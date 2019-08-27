Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.00 N/A 0.10 39.39 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, VIVUS Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 17.1%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats VIVUS Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.