Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 40.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.