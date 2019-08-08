Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.53 N/A 0.10 39.39 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 232.06% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.