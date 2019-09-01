Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.