Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.07
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
