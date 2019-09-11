Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Contrasting side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.24 N/A 0.10 39.39 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 98.41% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 2.82%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 8 of the 9 factors.