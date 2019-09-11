Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Contrasting side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.24
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 98.41% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 2.82%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 8 of the 9 factors.
