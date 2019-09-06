Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Contrasting side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.25 N/A 0.10 39.39 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 134.38% at a $7.5 consensus price target. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus price target and a 212.50% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 41.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.