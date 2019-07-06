Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Repligen Corporation. Repligen Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is presently more affordable than Repligen Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Repligen Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $65, with potential downside of -23.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Repligen Corporation beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.