Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.26 N/A 0.10 39.39 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.23 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 119.30% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 123.68% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. seems more appealing than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.